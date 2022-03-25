Sudbury police looking for female suspect in assault

Sudbury police are searching for a female suspect after a convenience store employee was attacked Friday morning.

Officers were called to a store on the corner of Eyre Street and Spruce Street in the city's downtown at 8:41 a.m., police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

The employee sustained minor injuries after being pepper-sprayed, the tweet said.

"Officers setting up containment to start K9 track. Pedestrians asked to avoid area to allow for track," police said.

Residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.