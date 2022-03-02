Sudbury police looking for man accused of armed robbery

Sudbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint in January.

Images of both the suspect connected to the Jan. 24 incident and his truck were released by Greater Sudbury Police Service in a news release Wednesday. None of the photos appear to show the man's face.

"Shortly after 1 a.m., a man entered a convenience store on Falconbridge Road, approached the cash, showed a knife and demanded money. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash by driving away in a pick-up truck prior to police arrival," police said.

The suspect is described as being in his early 40s and on "the thicker side."

"He was wearing a dark blue patterned bandanna over his face, a dark zip-up jacket, a light blue shirt and baggy jeans at the time of the incident," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, suspect or vehicle is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

The allegation has not been proven in court.