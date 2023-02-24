Sudbury police looking for man in relation to area thefts, assault

Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with three thefts and a recent assault in the community of Hanmer.

Steven Derkacz is wanted on outstanding arrest warrant for assault causing bodily harm, three counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possession of dangerous weapons. driving while disqualified and driving with a suspended licence, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Derkacz is described as a white male, 5’8” tall and approximately 160 lbs.

On Feb. 12 just before 2 p.m., GSPS were called to a robbery at a convenience store on Cote Boulevard in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer.

“Information provided was that a lone man had entered the establishment, approached the store employee and demanded cash while displaying a knife,” said police, in the new release.

“The man made off with approximately $500 in cash and fled on foot prior to police arrival.”

Officers arrived at the scene soon after the call. Police collected video surveillance footage, setup a containment area and conducted a canine track.

The suspect was not located during the track.

No one was injured in the Feb. 12 incident.

Then on Monday, just before 11:30 a.m., police were called to the same establishment on Cote Boulevard concerning another robbery incident.

The suspect once again brandished a knife and demanded cash, this time the man also requested cigarettes, police said.

The man made off with about $250 and several cartons of cigarettes.

“While this incident was occurring, two patrons had arrived in a pick-up truck, unaware of what was happening inside the store,” GSPS stated in the release.

“While one of the patrons entered the store, the suspect approached the truck, displayed a knife and demanded the driver to exit the vehicle.”

According to police, a struggle ensued, resulting in the victim sustaining minor injuries and the suspect took possession of the truck and drove east.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

“(Officers) arrived within minutes to set up containment of the area and ensure the victims’ safety and well-being,” said police.

Police again collected surveillance video. Officers also canvassed the area, according to the release.

Based on their investigation, GSPS identified the suspect as Steven Derkacz.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The allegations have not been proven in court.