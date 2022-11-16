Sudbury police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault

Sudbury police are looking for a man accused of assault in connection with an attack that left the victim with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

Marc Leblanc, 35, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order, Sudbury police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Willow Street, in the Little Britain area of the city, shortly after 8 a.m. Nov. 14 where they found the 33-year-old male victim, police said.

The accused had fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"Through the ongoing investigation into the incident, detectives in the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation (unit) identified the man believed to be responsible for the attack," police said.

"This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as it is believed that the individuals involved are known to each other."

Anyone with information about Leblanc's whereabouts is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 705-222-8477.

The allegations have not been proven in court.