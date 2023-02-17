Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants

Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.

Brent Liefers is wanted for seven counts of criminal harassment, forcible confinement, intimidation, assault, uttering threats, harassing telecommunications, breach of probation and failing to comply with release orders and undertakings, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Liefers currently has six outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

SURVIVOR SUPPORT

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, free and confidential support is available.

YWCA Sudbury also has resources available.