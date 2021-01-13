Greater Sudbury Police are hoping to speak with a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck Jan. 12 in Chelmsford.

The incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on MR 15 just south of Bonin Street.

"The pedestrian left the scene without providing a name," police said in a news release Wednesday. "The involved driver has been identified and spoken to; however we are looking to speak with the involved pedestrian."

Anyone with information on the pedestrian is asked to contact Const. Michael Stinson at michael.stinson@gsps.ca.