Sudbury police looking for robbery suspect

Sudbury police looking for suspect in robbery convenience store robbery and vehicle theft. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking for the public’s help to track down a person who drove a stolen vehicle through a storefront in Minnow Lake.

The 2010 Grey Nissan Versa Note was initially stolen on the evening of Jan. 4 at a convenience store on Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury, police said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle was used to break into a convenience store on Bancroft Drive around 4 a.m. on Jan. 5, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money and various items.

The person was wearing all black including a face covering and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

  

