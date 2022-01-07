Sudbury police looking for robbery suspect

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking for the public’s help to track down a person who drove a stolen vehicle through a storefront in Minnow Lake.

The 2010 Grey Nissan Versa Note was initially stolen on the evening of Jan. 4 at a convenience store on Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury, police said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle was used to break into a convenience store on Bancroft Drive around 4 a.m. on Jan. 5, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money and various items.

The person was wearing all black including a face covering and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.