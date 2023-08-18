Sudbury police looking for suspect in Copper Cliff beating
Sudbury police are asking the public to help identify an assault suspect after a fight broke out in the Copper Cliff area just before noon Thursday.
Officers were called to Serpentine Street around 11:45 a.m. Aug. 17 after a verbal argument between two men escalated into a physical altercation, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.
A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CTV News the suspect was driving a pickup truck when he got out and beat the victim up.
The suspect fled before police arrived, Dunn said.
He is described as:
- 30 – 40 years old
- About 5-foot-10 inches tall with a thin build
- Shaved head
- Tattoo sleeve on his left arm
- Last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and red baseball cap
The victim, a 42-year-old man, sustained minor injuries in the fight and was taken to hospital for medical treatment, Dunn said.
"This is a targeted and isolated incident," she said.
"Anyone with information related to the identity of the individual involved is asked to contact police of Crime Stoppers."
Dunn said the investigation into the incident is continuing.
With files from CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Sudbury videojournalist Alana Everson.