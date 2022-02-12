Sudbury Police looking for suspicious man

Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking to identify a suspicious male and vehicle.

Police say multiple complaints were reported between February 1st and February 6th from the Lasalle Blvd area.

A black Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome bumpers has been reported following female pedestrians.

The driver is described as Caucasian and wearing glasses.

Anyone who has been approached by the vehicle or anyone with information are asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 ext. 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477