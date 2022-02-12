Sudbury police looking for suspicious man following female pedestrians

Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking to identify a suspicious male and vehicle.

Police said in a news release, multiple complaints have been received between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 about female pedestrians being followed in the Lasalle Boulevard area.

The truck involved is described as a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with chrome bumpers and the driver is described as a Caucasian man wearing glasses, police said. Police released a photo of the truck involved.

Anyone who has been approached by the vehicle or anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 ext. 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477