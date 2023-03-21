Sudbury police looking for transport truck hit by SUV in MR80 crash

Sudbury police are looking for a transport truck and its driver believed to have been hit by an SUV in Monday's crash on MR80, originally believed to be a single-vehicle collision.

An SUV and a transport truck -- with just the cab and no trailer – were travelling north on MR80 towards Val Caron around 6:50 a.m. when the vehicles collided near Donaldson Crescent in the McCrea Heights area, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"Through the investigation it has been determined that the SUV struck the transport resulting in the driver of the SUV losing control of the vehicle," police said in an update on social media Tuesday.

As a result, the SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a hydro pole.

"The driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services prior to being transported to the hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services," police said.

As the investigation continues, police are asking the public for help identifying and locating the driver of the transport truck.

"Officers are also looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that was almost hit by the SUV when it travelled into oncoming traffic prior to striking the hydro pole," police said.

"Anyone with information related to the collision, the involved transport truck, or the driver of the truck at the time of the incident is asked to contact the (traffic management unit) at 705-675-9171 extension 2421."