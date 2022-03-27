Sudbury Police make arrest in relation to a weapons call

Update:

Sudbury Police have made an arrest in regards to a weapons call on Sunday evening.

Around 7:40 p.m. GSPS said there was an extra police presence in the area of Spruce St. between Regent and Eyre St.

About an hour later officials said that a 29 year old male has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The investigation is on going.

Original:

Sudbury Police Service are responding to a weapons complaint in the city.

Officials stated on Twitter around 7:40 p.m. that there is an increased police presence on Spruce Street between Regent and Eyre Street in the city.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details are available at this hour.