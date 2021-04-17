Sudbury police make arrests at scene of home invasion, recover firearm

Sudbury police were called to a home invasion on Attlee Avenue Friday afternoon where they located and arrested two men attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle.

Police said they had received information that two men had entered the residential building with firearms before gaining entry to a unit by kicking down the door. Police say the two men assaulted the unit’s occupants who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located a handgun and an airsoft pistol.

Police believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident as the individuals were known to each-other.

A 23-year-old man from Scarborough and a 21-year-old man from Orleans have been charged with the following:

Break and Enter

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Pointing a Firearm

Using Firearm While Committing Indictable Offense

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Motor Vehicle

Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Tampering with Serial Number

Both men were held for WASH Court to answer for the charges.