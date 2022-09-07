Sudbury police nab stunt driver in school zone

A Sudbury driver was charged with stunt driving near a Donovan area elementary school on students' first back in class, police say.

Officers pulled over a red sedan travelling 91 km/h in the school zone on Frood Road by St. David Catholic School at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sudbury police said in a tweet.

The vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and the drivers' licence has been suspended for 30 days as a result.

The speed limit is 40 km/h in school zones.

A new penalty for people convicted of stunt driving in Ontario was added in April, a driver improvement course must be completed within 60 days of conviction. This is on top of up to a $10,000 fine and possible jail sentence.

Also on Tuesday, a teacher in Oshawa was charged for driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h safety zone.