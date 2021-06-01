Sudbury police need help identifying robbery suspect

Sudbury police are asking the public to help identify the man who has been accused of robbing a Chelmsford gas station on May 25.

A man entered the gas station on Main Street East just after 8:45 a.m. last Tuesday, demanded money from the cashier, and left with "an undisclosed amount of cash and multiple cartons of cigarettes."

His face was covered in the store and police describe him as six feet tall, 180 pounds, and was wearing a hat, black jacket, grey hoody, and grey sweatpants at the time of the alleged robbery.

The suspect was able to get away despite a search by officers and one of the Greater Sudbury Police Service's K9 units.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's identity is asked to call the criminal --investigation division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers 705-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.