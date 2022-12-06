Sudbury police need help identifying two stabbing suspects

Sudbury police are looking for two men involved in a stabbing last week in the Flour Mill area.

The suspects -- who were both wearing dark clothing, toques and facemasks at the time of the incident -- are described as "a shorter, white man" and "a man with a darker complexion, around six-feet tall."

Officers were called to a convenience store on Notre Dame Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Nov. 30 after a 51-year-old man had been attacked by the two men outside a nearby business.

The victim required immediate medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries due to a stab wound he sustained in the altercation and was taken to hospital.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that the altercation took place around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Notre Dame Boys on Notre Dame Avenue. The two men then fled on foot and the injured man attended the convenience store in order to call for help," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"Officers have canvassed the area for video surveillance footage; however, they have been unable to obtain any video of the altercation."

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was driving in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the criminal investigation division at 705-675-9171.