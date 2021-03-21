One person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a collision in the Greater Sudbury area Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said it was investigating what it said was a serious motor vehicle collision on Goodwill Drive in Garson.

GSPS is investigating a serious MVC on Goodwill drive in Garson. The roadway will be closed in both direction.

Police have not confirmed how many people have been injured. No other information has been released at this time.

COLLISION UPDATE - Goodwill Drive remains closed for investigation by the Traffic Management Unit. Injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening at this time. It is anticipated that the road will be reopened to traffic at around 5:30pm.

The road was closed for nearly three hours while police investigated. Shortly before 6 p.m. they announced the roadway had reopened.

COLLISION UPDATE - Goodwill Drive is now open. Thankyou for your patience.

