Sudbury police, OPP seize handgun, drugs and $51K in cash
The provincial police joint forces guns and gangs enforcement team seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop April 19.
OPP and Sudbury police stopped the vehicle and arrested one person. They also seized a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and ammunition, more than 600 grams of cocaine, more than 140 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $125,000.
Also seized was just under $51,000 in cash.
A 32-year-old from Barrie is charged with weapons offences, possession of property obtained by crime more than $5,000, obstructing police and trafficking.
The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear at a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on April 20.
The OPP-led provincial initiative includes 23 municipal, provincial and federal law enforcement agencies who work together to enhance public safety and effectively disrupt street gang networks and their associated criminal activities.
