Sudbury police pursue suspect through wooded area, find weapons, cash and $63K in illegal drugs

A 34-year-old Sudbury man is facing several charges after Greater Sudbury Police chased and caught a suspect who fled into a wooded area near downtown Monday evening.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. about a suspicious person at a residence on College Street, who was intoxicated and armed with brass knuckles.

"Officers arrived in the area, saw the man and confirmed that he was armed with brass knuckles," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Upon seeing the police cruisers, the man took off running down an unmarked laneway off of Adie Street into a wooded area. Officers found the man on College Street where he no longer had the backpack he was carrying when they initially saw him. Officers began to chase the man on foot and saw him discard various items during the chase."

He was arrested just before 6 p.m. when nabbed him in a laneway off of Adie Street and charged him with unauthorized possession of a weapon.

"Upon searching the man, officers located over $1,200 in cash," police said. "The officers retraced the man’s steps and located the backpack that the man disposed of while he was fleeing."

Inside the backpack was several drugs, including:

• More than 300 methamphetamine pills

• More than 13 grams of fentanyl

• More than 488 grams of crystal meth

• More than 89 grams of cocaine

• Thirteen pills containing an unknown substance

• Close to 16 grams of cannabis

The street value of the drugs is more than $63,700. Officers also located two sets of brass knuckles, one containing a folding knife, bear spray, a scale and packaging materials.

The man is now charged with weapons possession, four counts of drug trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.

A police database search of the man revealed that he was also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

He was held in custody overnight and will be in bail court today to answer to the charges.