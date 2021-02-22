A 25-year-old Sudbury man is facing several charges after police raided a residence in Lively on Feb. 18, seizing explosives, drugs and a sawed-off shotgun.

The investigation began Feb. 16, Greater Sudbury Police said Monday, when they received a tip that the person living at a Moxam Drive residents had explosives and illicit drugs.

Based on their investigation, police were granted Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants for the residence.

Shortly before 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 18, police conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on Moxam Road, taking the 25-year-old man into custody.

"Once the man was in custody, members of our Emergency Response Unit made entry into the residence and members specializing in explosive disposal conducted a search of the home, locating the explosives," police said in a news release.

"The explosives were rendered safe by our explosive disposal technicians on scene, and then transported to a location where they were safely disposed of."

A search of the residence uncovered the sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, Rolex watches police believe are stolen, more than five grams of cocaine and $58,000 in cash (believed to be proceeds of crime, police said).

The 25-year-old man is charged with two counts of uttering threats, possessing explosives, trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The suspect appeared in bail court Feb. 19. and was released. None of the charges have been proven in court.