iHeartRadio

Sudbury police recover weapon

Greater Sudbury Police Service headquarters on Brady Street. (CTV Northern Ontario File)

Greater Sudbury Police received a weapons complaint Sunday morning around 6:30.

There was a heavy police presence in the Frood and Jean street area as officers contained the location of the complaint. A weapon was recovered and one person has been charged.

Police say there were no injuries or damage during the incident.

12