Sudbury police recover weapon
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Lyndsay Aelick
Greater Sudbury Police received a weapons complaint Sunday morning around 6:30.
There was a heavy police presence in the Frood and Jean street area as officers contained the location of the complaint. A weapon was recovered and one person has been charged.
Police say there were no injuries or damage during the incident.
-
Consultant hired for preliminary Ring Road rail relocation designA consulting firm has been selected to help the City of Regina relocate rail lines that cross Ring Road.
-
Police investigating after woman reports sexual assault on Saanich trailSaanich police are searching for a man after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on the Colquitz River Trail last week.
-
Woman in 90s dies, 44 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 264 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu leaving Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO soughtAlberta Health Service's has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Evidence of unmarked graves would halt garden project at site of former Vancouver orphanage: park boardThe site of a former orphanage, now earmarked for a new community garden, will undergo archaeological assessment for evidence of unmarked graves, Vancouver's park board decided.
-
First annual Perogy-Fest raising funds for Ukrainian aidThe new event is aimed at paying homage to southern Manitoba’s strong Ukrainian heritage, while raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukrainian humanitarian crisis fund.
-
LHSC reporting 47 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, 229 staff members infectedThe number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is increasing.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crashA two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Man critically injured in Navan Road crashEmergency crews worked to free a trapped person from a car after a serious crash in Navan late Monday morning.