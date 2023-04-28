Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
In a news release Friday, police said the suspect is believed to be a young offender from southern Ontario. However, a court has granted temporary permission for the photos to be distributed.
“Detectives have applied for and been granted permission to release the images pursuant to a judge’s order under Section 110, subsection 4, of the Youth Criminal Justice Act,” police said in a news release.
“The authority to publish a young person's identity ceases after five days or with the apprehension of the young person. The images will be removed from all publications on May 3 at 1 p.m. as per the judge’s order. This is a legislative requirement and shall be adhered to as it is a matter of federal law.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The attack took place at the Overtime Sports Bar and claimed the life of a 22-year-old Joe Cabigon.
Anyone with information related to this person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171, ext. 2320, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
The bar owner said in a social media post Wednesday, the shooting happened about 30 minutes after staff kicked out a group of people engaged in a verbal argument.