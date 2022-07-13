Sudbury police release photo of suspect wanted for attempted murder

Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo and a description of a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Derreck Elliot, 29, who is wanted on charges of attempted murder and assault, as well as weapons and other charges.

He is described as 6-foot-3 inches, weighing around 160 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Elliot is wanted in connection with a July 7 incident on Frood Road. A man staggered out of a residence and flagged down a police officer.

"The man explained that he had been involved in an altercation with another man while inside a residence on Frood Road and as a result of the altercation he had been stabbed," police said.

The 51-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While police were canvassing in the area of Jean Street and Burton Avenue, they were approached by another man who said the suspect had just fled the area.

"(He) advised that he was inside the residence at the time of the incident and that he was also physically assaulted by the same person," police said.

"The 54-year-old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation."

Police said they believe it was a targeted incident and the individuals involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.