Sudbury police release photo of Walmart shooting suspect

Sudbury police are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to the shooting at Walmart last week.

Kaden Graham is believed to be responsible for the shooting at the big box store on Lasalle Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. March 31 that sent another 20-year-old victim to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

"This is a targeted and isolated incident as the two individuals are known to each other," police said.

"There is no immediate threat to public safety."

The shooting happened after the two men got into an altercation inside of the doors to Walmart, police said. The man responsible fled the scene before officerS arrived.

MELVIN STREET STANDOFF

Last Friday, police surrounded a home on Melvin Street in the city's Donovan-Flour Mill area thinking the suspect was there. Residents of the building were evacuated and the street was closed down between Kathleen Street and Mabel Avenue.

"While (emergency response unit) officers were on containment, a man approached the building and was given something by another man who dropped the item out of the window of the unit where the man was believed to be hiding," police said

"Officers in the area detained the man as he walked away from the residence. The man was found to be in possession of a firearm. The 28-year-old man was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters."

A 26-year-old man exited the residence just after 2:30 p.m. and surrendered to police, but was found to not be the man involved in the shooting the previous night. He was taken into custody for having a firearm.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the situation is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.