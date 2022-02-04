Sudbury police release photos of fatal hit and run vehicle

Greater Sudbury police have released photos and are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle in a fatal hit and run that happened on Tuesday, February 1st.

A 36-year old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck by a truck at the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court at 6:50pm.

Police describe the vehicle as a light coloured, Dodge Ram pickup truck, with significant damage to the front grill that is described as a black honeycomb pattern. It was last seen traveling westbound on Walford Road towards Regent Street.

Police are reminding anyone that may have been in the area on Tuesday night at 6:50pm to review their dash camera footage. The name of the victim will not be released out of respect for her family's wishes