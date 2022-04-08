Sudbury police release photos of robbery suspect

Sudbury police are asking for help with identifying a woman wanted for two robberies at the same convenience store on Douglas Street.

Two photos of the suspect were released by police Friday morning.

The first incident happened around 10:35 p.m. January 20, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

"The woman entered a convenience store on Douglas street, approached the counter and demanded money and cigarettes. The woman fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and cartons of cigarettes," police said.

Less than a week later, she returned to the same store around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 26 with a baton and demanded money from the cashier, police said. She fled on foot right after with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described by police as being 20-35 years old, between 5-foot 2-inches and 5-foot 6-inches tall with a "skinny" build. During both robberies, she was wearing all black clothing, a hat and a mask covering her face.

"Detectives have exhausted all avenues in attempts to identify the woman, so we are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have information related to the identity of the woman is asked to call police at 705-2228477 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.