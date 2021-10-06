Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church

Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.

Sudbury firefighters responded at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 1 to the structure fire on Eyre Street.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters deemed the fire to be suspicious and contacted police," said a news release Wednesday from police.

"At the time of the fire, the building was abandoned. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, however, the structure did sustain substantial damages."

The Ontario Fire Marshal has confirmed that the fire was arson, police said, and have released the surveillance footage in hopes of finding the suspect.

"Anyone with information related to the fire or to the identity of the involved individual is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477," the release said.