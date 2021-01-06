Warning: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised. In a disturbing case of domestic violence, Sudbury police say they have applied for an arrest warrant after a man reportedly locked his partner in a room and set fire to the home.

Police in Sudbury responded to a violent incident involving intimate partners shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman could be heard yelling for help and smoke was seen coming from the front window of an apartment as officers arrived, police said.

"Once inside officers could hear the woman screaming from inside of a room that had been barricaded from the outside, preventing her from being able to get out," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release. "The officers entered the room, located the woman and escorted her out of the building to safety."

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and paramedics treated the woman and responding officers for smoke inhalation at the scene.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that the man and the woman had gotten into a verbal argument that quickly turned physical leading to the man assaulting the woman and then forcing her into a room where he set off fireworks and barricaded her inside. The man then set fire to another room in the unit before fleeing the scene," police said.

As a result, police have applied for an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man on the following charges:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Arson

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Failure to comply with order

"The man’s name cannot be released as the Arrest Warrant has not yet been granted and in order to protect the identity of the woman, no further details regarding the location of the incident will be provided," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, there is help available.

Support service available in Sudbury for survivors