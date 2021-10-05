Sudbury police respond to early morning assault near Long Lake Road

Greater Sudbury Police responded to reports of an assault in progress at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Long Lake Road.

"Information provided was that multiple individuals were involved in an altercation and one of the individuals had left the scene on foot," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.

"Officers attended the area and members of our emergency response unit – K9 -- attended the scene in order to conduct a track."

Police located the 18-year-old female suspect around 9:30 a.m. in an outbuilding on Long Lake Road.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing," Dunn said.

"This is an isolated incident and there was no concern for public safety as the involved individuals are known to each other."