Sudbury police respond to early morning weapons complaint
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Jay Baxter
Sudbury police say they responded to a weapons complaint off the Kingsway early Saturday morning where two individuals were sent to hospital with injuries. Police believe this to be an isolated incident.
In Tweet from the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS), officials confirmed police did respond to the call around 6:00a.m.
Police disclosed that both individuals are male but did not confirm their age. Both individuals were transported to Health Sciences North in Sudbury but the severity of their injuries was not disclosed.
CTV News could not reach Sudbury police for comment. More details will be released as they become available.
