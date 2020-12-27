Investigators said calls from frightened citizens came into police around 5 p.m. after a man carrying a gun was seen in the city’s downtown core.

Police arrived in the area between Elm Street and Durham Street three minutes later, where they seized a C8 replica rifle.



"The weapon itself turned out to be a replica firearm, however, it was a very good copy of a C8 rifle. It's similar to the patrol carbines that our uniform patrol officers carry,” said Sergeant Blair Ramsay.



“This is a very dangerous looking gun and due to the nature of the calls that we received from the public, they were quite scared."

A 32-year-old Sudbury man faces one count of weapons dangerous.