CTV News has confirmed there is still a heavy police presence in the area on Saturday morning with Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) Forensic Unit and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now on-scene assisting with the investigation. Paramedics are also on-scene.

Investigators were also seen entering the residence with a K-9 unit just minutes ago.



Original Article Published: February 12, 2021 - 4:44 p.m. EST



Greater Sudbury Police have returned to a Reginald Street residence where weapons and homemade explosives were discovered last week.

"Officers currently holding scene of the involved residential building while awaiting a search warrant in relation to the ongoing investigation," police tweeted Friday afternoon.

"Detectives from our CID will be executing the search warrant once granted by a justice of the peace. Expect police in area."

After responding to a weapons complaint Feb. 5 at the Reginald Street residence, Greater Sudbury Police found a man wanted on several arrest warrants, a replica firearm and multiple homemade bombs.

The incident extended over two days as police evacuated the area and called in specialized units to safely remove the explosive devices.

As the incident was ongoing, several people left the building and spoke with police. The last person to leave was the 28-year-old man suspected to be behind the incident, who gave a false name to police. He has since been charged with several weapons and other offences.

After the initial incident ended, police were granted a search warrant for the unit. A search Feb. 6 uncovered a replica firearm and multiple explosive devices.

Exactly why police have returned to the building Friday is unclear. Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn declined to say whether they believe more explosives could be inside.

"As stated in the original media release the investigation into the incident was ongoing," Dunn said in an email Friday.



"Based on the ongoing investigation, detectives have applied for another search warrant."