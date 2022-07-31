Sudbury Police ride in support of Special Olympics

The Greater Sudbury Police Service held its annual motorcycle torch ride Saturday in support of Special Olympics Ontario.

Around 25 riders took to the road to raise funds to support youth and adults with disabilities in Greater Sudbury.

This law enforcement torch ride has been taking place since 2013 around the province and Saturday marked the fifth year in Greater Sudbury.

“Special Olympics is the charity of choice for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. The support is financial; there are ways of supporting Special Olympics, being able to provide them the venue or the equipment for them to compete for those specific events and the other one is through coaching and mentorship. A number of our members have been directly involved in the coaching and membership of these local athletes,” inspector John Valtonen of GSPS told CTV News.

“We have about 26,000 olympians here in Ontario. We started doing it because it’s a great cause. We love involving the community as well, we get to meet some fantastic people,” said constable Nolan Windle.

Just over $2,000 was raised at this year’s event.