Sudbury police ride snowmobiles in support of Special Olympics

Dozens came out with their sleds for the chance to shred the trails with police Sunday morning.

The Sudbury Trail Plan parking lot was quite busy are community members and police prepared for the third annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Snowmobile Ride in support of Special Olympics.

"We'll be travelling to the Sudbury Trail Plan property and going to the Wolf Mountain Lookout – we're very excited,” said Constable Nolan Windle with the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS).

“This is our third annual event and it gets bigger every year."

Organizers said a few volunteers leave ahead of the main group to setup a bonfire where participants can cook some hot dogs.

Many said the event is northern Ontarian to a tee; which may be the reason that GSPS is the only police service to have a torch run on snow machines.

"This is a fantastic part of the job, you get to engage with some many members of the public, throw a leg over the sled and raise some money for a fantastic cause – like how can you go wrong, right so," said Windle.

Police Chief Paul Pedersen said the partnership between law enforcement and Special Olympics for the torch run goes back 35 years.

"Yeah this is where we have fun and we have fun for a good cause… this (event) is the extension of the Torch Run,” said Pedersen.

Also in attendance was Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre and his wife – who are both avid snowmobilers themselves.

"We've never had the mayor and a police board member out to any of these kinds of things..." said Pendersen.

Lefebvre told CTV News that Special Olympics is a cause that is both near and dear to his family.

"Well certainly it's a great cause - not only are we here to support the Special Olympics, everybody here, beautiful weather, beautiful trails so it's a beautiful day to participate and support," said Lefebvre.

That sentiment was shared with CTV News by many at the event.

This event is just part of a long-standing tradition police services and forces across Ontario have with Special Olympics. The next tradition for GSPS will be the polar plunge at the beginning of March where officers will brace for the chilly waters of Ramsey Lake.