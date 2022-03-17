Sudbury police say barbershop fires 'targeted and connected'

Following another fire at a Sudbury barbershop's second location, police say the two "appear to be targeted and connected."

The Barber Shop's two locations, one on Lasalle Boulevard and the other on Regent Street, are owned by the same people, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

Around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 22, there was a fire at the Lasalle Boulevard location. It was deemed suspicious and is still being investigated by police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire caused the neighbouring businesses in the strip mall to close due to smoke and water damage.

Just over three weeks later, on Mar. 16, a fire destroyed The Barber Shop on Regent Street.

Officers were called to help direct traffic at the scene shortly after 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, the incident was determined to be suspicious and detectives from the major crime section of our Criminal Investigation Division took over the scene with the assistance of officers in patrol operations," police said.

"Detectives are working in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office in order to determine a cause of the fire and the investigation into the incident is ongoing."

Police are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage.

"Businesses in the area equipped with video surveillance equipment are asked to check the footage captured between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on March 16 and to contact police if there appears to be anything suspicious," Sudbury police said.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.