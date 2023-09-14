iHeartRadio

Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit


A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that the vehicle was clocked travelling 198 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 144.

The driver faces several charges, including stunt driving, received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.

