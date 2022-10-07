Sudbury police say driver who came to get impaired friend had also been drinking

Police in Sudbury say a 39-year-old driver has lost their license for three days after they came to the police station after they had been drinking.

The incident took place Oct. 5 around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Ontario Provincial Police station on McFarlane Road.

"The driver of the vehicle had attended the Sudbury OPP detachment to pick up a person who had been released with charges for impaired driving the evening before" police said in a news release.

"Investigation revealed the driver had been consuming alcohol."

The driver, who is from Webbwood, registered an 'alert' when they gave a breath sample. That resulted in a three-day driver's licence suspension.

"If a driver fails the ASD test, or refuses to take it, they can be immediately suspended from driving and face criminal impaired driving or related charges," police said.

"If the driver registers a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) from .05 to .08 (known as the 'warn range'), the driver will receive an immediate driver's licence suspension."

Subsequent warnings result in stiffer penalties police said.