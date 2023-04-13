Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released

A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the two-vehicle head-on crash around 1:15 p.m., Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

The woman was extricated from her vehicle and taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Police arrested the impaired driver at the scene and he was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

"He later provided breath samples that registered over the legal limit," police said.

As a result, the man has been charged with dangerous operation and operation while impaired causing bodily harm, having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg/100 ml, two counts of driving while suspended, breach of criminal code probation order and two counts of breaching a provincial offenses probation order.

"He was released on an undertaking with a first appearance court date of June 7. His names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process," police said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the traffic management unit at 705-675-9171 extension 2421.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.