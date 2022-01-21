Sudbury police say Flour Mill area shooting now a murder investigation

Greater Sudbury Police said a shooting investigation that began Friday morning is now a homicide case after the victim succumbed to their injuries.

"Unfortunately, the 62-year-old man who was transported to hospital as a result of this incident has been pronounced deceased," police said Friday afternoon.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released as we are in the process of notifying his next of kin."

Police said the initial investigation determined the victim was with two other men, dressed primarily in black clothing when the incident occurred. Both men fled the scene prior to police being called.

"Patrol officers and CID detectives with the assistance of our K9 unit, completed an evidentiary ground search in the area of Bruce Avenue," police said.

"Officers remain on scene and will continue to canvass for information and video surveillance footage."

Anyone with information related to this incident or anyone involved is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

Original story:

Sudbury police are investigating a possible shooting in the Flour Mill area that sent one man to hospital early Friday morning.

It happened on Bruce Avenue around 6:15 a.m., Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

"Information provided was that multiple people were seen outside on the balcony of an apartment unit when a man was possibly shot," police said.

"Officers quickly arrived on scene and found a man who had sustained what is believed to be a gunshot wound. The man was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with critical injuries."

The suspects fled the scene before police were contacted and it is believed to be a targeted attack.

Residents should expect heavy police presence as officers investigate.

"Detectives will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.