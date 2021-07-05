Missing man located in Sudbury following helicopter search

Update

Greater Sudbury police say 24-year-old Jacob Adelman was located Monday evening. In a tweet, officers confirmed the news and thanked the public for their assistance.

Original story

Greater Sudbury Police say the Ontario Provincial Police helicopter will be flying over Gatchell and the West End of the city Monday to search for a missing man.

Jacob Adelman, 24, was seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Paris Street and Centennial Drive. He was last seen around midnight Monday in the area of Ramsey View Court and Regent Street.

"Jacob is not familiar with Sudbury and may have taken shelter," police said, adding there are concerns for his well-being.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and was last wearing black shorts.

"Officers are canvassing residences/businesses for video surveillance footage," police said in a tweet Monday. "Please check property and outbuildings in (the) area and call us 705-675-9171 with info if you see Jacob."