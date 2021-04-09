Sudbury police say missing man has been found dead

A Sudbury man who has been missing since December has been found deceased in Nephawin Lake, police said in a news release Friday morning.

Sudbury police said they received a call around 8:45 a.m. on April 8 about a body floating about 35 metres from the shoreline of Laurentian Beach. Search and rescue crews along with police and fire services recovered the body.

"Through the coroner, it has been confirmed that the deceased person is 31-year-old Andrew Martin, who was last seen on Dec. 9 on Bruce Avenue in Greater Sudbury," police said.

No foul play is expected, but an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this very emotional and difficult time," police said.