Sudbury police say sexual assault suspect identified

In a tweet just after 2 p.m. Monday, Sudbury police say the man accused of sexually assaulting a mall employee on the weekend has been identified.

Police distributed a photo of the suspect Monday morning asking for the public's help.

A complaint was made on Saturday about a man groping a female employee at New Sudbury Shopping Centre, Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release.

"A man (image attached) entered one of the stores in the mall, walked up to an employee of the store and inappropriately touched her while making a sexually explicit comment. The man then left the store," police said.

"No further details regarding the survivor will be provided in order to protect her identity."

The suspect is described as:

35- 40 years old

About 5-foot-5 inches tall

Around 200 pounds

Red hair and a beard

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 extension 6714 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS.

The allegation has not been proven in court.