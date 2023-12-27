Sudbury police say they were busy over the holidays

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) says it was busy over the recent holidays – with more than 900 calls received over the past week.

On social media, GSPS said they received 915 calls in the last seven days, including

60 mental health-related calls

51 reports of intimate partner violence incidents

42 ambulance assistance requests

26 thefts

22 family disputes

19 missing persons

16 break and enters

9 weapons complaints

6 reports of sexual assault

“Officers also conducted 68 focused patrols during the same time period,” said police.

“We remain committed to a harm-focused, human-centered approach to community safety and well-being through community engagement, community safety and consultation, community mobilization and crime prevention and enforcement and crime suppression.”