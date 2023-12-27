iHeartRadio

Sudbury police say they were busy over the holidays


The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) says it was busy over the recent holidays – with more than 900 calls received over the past week.

On social media, GSPS said they received 915 calls in the last seven days, including

  • 60 mental health-related calls
  • 51 reports of intimate partner violence incidents
  • 42 ambulance assistance requests
  • 26 thefts
  • 22 family disputes
  • 19 missing persons
  • 16 break and enters
  • 9 weapons complaints
  • 6 reports of sexual assault

“Officers also conducted 68 focused patrols during the same time period,” said police.

“We remain committed to a harm-focused, human-centered approach to community safety and well-being through community engagement, community safety and consultation, community mobilization and crime prevention and enforcement and crime suppression.”

