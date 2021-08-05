Sudbury police say truck driver discarded 'explicit' papers near Vermillion Lake boat launch
Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public's help to solve a bizarre incident that took place July 30.
In a news release Thursday, police said a driver of a silver Ford F150 threw out papers with handwritten text and drawings they are describing as "explicit."
Police aren't saying exactly what type of information was on the papers.
"In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, that is the extent of the detail I can provide," said police spokesperson Sarah Kaelas in an email.
The incident took place in the area of the Vermillion Lake Boat Launch on Gordon Lake Road.
"We are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the truck and or its operator," police said. "At this time, we do not have any descriptors of the man."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
