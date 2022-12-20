Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders

Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one suspect has now been charged and the search is on for more people suspected to be involved.

Officers were called to the Travelodge Hotel on the corner of Paris Street and Walford Road around 2 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

They found two people wounded by gunshots. One died in hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested three people, but said later in the day that two of them were not involved in the homicide.

“However, they have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle,” police said Tuesday late afternoon.

“Both individuals attended bail court today to answer to the charge.”

The third suspect, 33, has been charged with numerous weapons offences, including possession, careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

“Officers remain on scene at the hotel as the investigation into the incident is ongoing,” police said.

“We believe that there are additional individual(s) involved in this incident. This is a targeted and isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.