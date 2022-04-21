Sudbury police say vandalism at Ukrainian National Federation is a possible hate crime

Greater Sudbury Police say recent vandalism at the Ukrainian National Federation building in Sudbury is being investigated as a "hate-bias incident."

Police say they were called around 10 p.m. on April 19 to the Frood Road building in connection to reports of mischief.

"Officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance footage," police said.

"Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers."