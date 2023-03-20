Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone

A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle on MR55 at 3:23 a.m. March 18 that was travelling more than 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

“The driver held a G1 driver's licence and was accompanied (by) a passenger holding a G2 driver's licence, who had consumed alcohol,” police said in a news release Monday.

The 25-year-old is now charged with stunt driving, as well as being a G1 driver not having a qualified G2 driver with them in the vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 2 in Sudbury.

The driver was also issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.