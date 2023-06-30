Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash

Sudbury police have identified the youths suspected of playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash, police said in a tweet early Friday afternoon.

The crash involving a van and a motorcycle happened around 2:35 p.m. June 28 near the entrance to Sudbury Kartways, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.

"It is believed that the collision occurred because several youths were playing 'chicken' on the roadway," police said.

"As a result of the youths running out in front of traffic, the drivers of the van and the motorcycle had to make emergency stops resulting in the motorcycle rear-ending the van."

The 52-year-old motorcycle driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing," police added.

"Anyone with information related to the identities of the youths involved is asked to contact our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 6715."

UPDATE - The youths involved in this matter have been identified. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. https://t.co/pKjHyHBatr