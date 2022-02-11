Sudbury police, school boards prepare for possible student walkout

As anti-mandate supporters continue to be vocal about their unhappiness with government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, some protestors are encouraging students to walk out of school.

Friday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in an effort to end the truck convoy blockade at the Canadian border.

Two school boards in the Sudbury area have sent letters home to students' families after learning on social media about the possible walkouts scheduled for Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

"A walkout is not a school-sanctioned event. Demonstrations of this nature are not permitted on school property," the Rainbow District School Board said in a letter Thursday.

"In the event that students participate, we respectfully request that they express their viewpoint off of school grounds in a peaceful manner that does not create concern, expose students and others to risks involving health and safety, and hinder the operation of schools. Rainbow District School Board recognizes student voice. Students who feel strongly about this matter may want to consider other ways to express their views such as letter writing."

Officials with Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon said students wanting to participate require a parent or guardian's permission.

"If students congregate on school property before moving to their selected protest site, staff will ensure supervision," the French Catholic school board said in a letter to families.

"Once students leave school grounds, no supervision will be provided by school staff as this is not an activity organized by the school or the school board."

The number of students planning to participate, if any, is unknown, said Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon spokesperson Paul de la Riva.

Carole Dube at CSPGNO said no students have indicated their participation.

Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email they have been in contact with local school boards to address any local safety concerns.

"We respect everyone’s right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly and our overall goal is to ensure public safety. GSPS neither sanctions nor permits any demonstration, as our role is public order maintenance," Dunn said.

"Officers will be working with school administrators in order to monitor the situation."

CTV News reached out to the Sudbury Catholic District School Board about the potential walkout and has not yet received a response.