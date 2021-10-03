Sudbury police search for ATV operator who fled police on Regent Street

Sudbury police are searching for a man they say was operating an ATV on Regent Street and broke through a police barrier.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said the incident occurred just after midnight and caused damage to department vehicles.



Police say the ATV was located but managed to evade police. The driver is described as an older man with a handle bar mustache.



Police say the vehicle was a Polaris side-by-side ATV with no license plate and is now likely to have visible damage as a result of the driver’s attempt to flee from police.



